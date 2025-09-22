Lamine Yamal misses out on 2025 Ballon d’Or: How old was Lionel Messi in his first award?

The young star Lamine Yamal missed out on the Ballon d’Or at 18 years old, a result that left fans debating what it means for his future. Instead of celebrating history, many were left asking a different question: how old was Lionel Messi when he won his first Ballon d’Or?

Despite his remarkable year leading Spain to the Euro 2024 title and starring for Barcelona, Yamal came up short in the voting. For many, the result was surprising given his performances throughout Europe last season, including his standout display in the Champions League semifinal against Inter.

Fans pointed to the prophecy once made by head coach Hansi Flick — “One day we will see Lamine win the Ballon d’Or” — and were left wondering if the wait might be longer than expected. Yamal’s trophy case still boasted LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Supercup, and Euro 2024, where he was named Young Player of the Tournament.

Even with 13 Champions League appearances, five goals, and four assists last season, the voters favored another candidate for the prestigious award. The debate now centers not on whether Yamal will eventually win, but on when — and how many.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona

How old was Messi when he won his first Ballon d’Or?

Lionel Messi was 22 years old when he captured his first Ballon d’Or in 2009, a moment that launched a legendary era of dominance. By then, Messi had already established himself as the centerpiece of Barcelona’s attack and one of the most electrifying players in the world.

That same year, Barcelona won the historic sextuple under Pep Guardiola, sweeping all six available trophies. Messi was the driving force of that run, scoring decisive goals and delivering brilliant assists on the biggest stages, including the Champions League final against Manchester United.

Messi’s first Ballon d’Or made him the second-youngest player ever to win the award at the time, behind only Ronaldo Nazario, and set the tone for a career that would rewrite the history books.