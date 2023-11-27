Rodrygo Goes, the young star player of Real Madrid, sparked a huge controversy after fighting with Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Argentina. Now, Cristiano Ronaldo might be part of this story.

In a new scandal with the Brazilian police at Maracana Stadium, Argentine fans were brutally attacked without mercy or consideration. Both Messi and Rodrygo immediately reacted.

While Lionel Messi decided to lead his teammates asking them to leave the field and go to the locker room until the Brazilian police stopped beating the Argentine fans, Rodrygo pointed at the Argentine squad by supposedly calling them cowards.

“We are world champions. Why are we cowards? Keep your mouth shut. Watch your mouth, kid,” would have been Messi’s answer to Rodrygo, according to a video posted by Fox Sports.

Rodrygo sends a special message to Cristiano Ronaldo amid controversy with Lionel Messi

Now, another controversial chapter has been written with Cristiano Ronaldo as the main character. After the Portuguese legend scored two goals for Al Nassr against Al Okhdood in the Saudi Pro League, the young star of Real Madrid sent him a very special message.

“Happy weekend everyone!” posted CR7 on Instagram and the first public message Rodrygo sent him after the clash with Messi was two emojis: a goat and a face with heart eyes.

In other words, after the scandal with Leo, the Brazilian forward pointed to Cristiano as the greatest player of all time with the GOAT symbol. By the way, Vinicius Jr also left his mark on the post.

Rodrygo’s dad also attacked Lionel Messi on social media

When it seemed that no one else could add fuel to the controversy between Lionel Messi and Rodrygo Goes, the father of the Brazilian player ignited Instagram with a harsh message against Leo.

“The ‘saint’ who doesn’t get into trouble with anyone… Seriously, is anyone surprised?” were the words of Rodrygo’s father as a story, along with images of the clashes between the captain of the Argentine national team and the Real Madrid forward.