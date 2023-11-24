Rodrygo and Lionel Messi‘s heated exchange before the Brazil–Argentina World Cup Qualifier went viral. Even the Real Madrid star’s dad reacted to the situation, suggesting the Inter Miami star is a conflictive person.

“The saint who does not cause trouble with anyone…,” Rodrygo’s father wrote ironically on an Instagram story along with pictures of Messi arguing with Rodrygo and another one of him grabbing Uruguayan player Mathias Olivera by the throat.

Though the eighth-time Ballon d’Or winner is widely respected around the world, many believe he’s not the good guy most people portray. Former French player Jerome Rothen, for instance, said that Messi “used to have the image of a sweet guy, but now he has changed because his true personality is coming out and he got caught.“

Messi’s argument with Rodrygo

On Tuesday, the Argentine superstar was seen having a heated argument with Rodrygo before the kick-off. It turns out that the Brazilian reportedly told Messi and company they were “cowards” for leaving the field before.

The game between Brazil and Argentina was delayed for about half an hour as the Argentine players returned to the locker room as a sign of protest against the violence suffered by their fans at the hands of the Brazilian police.

Rodrygo’s remark obviously didn’t sit well with Messi, with the 36-year-old reportedly answering, “We are the World Champions, how are we cowards? Watch your mouth kid.”

Messi called out ‘disrespectful’ young players

A few days before this episode, Messi had another episode of rage as he grabbed Uruguayan international Mathias Olivera by the throat during a melee on the field. In his post-game interview, Leo called out Manuel Ugarte, who made obscene gestures to Rodrigo de Paul.

SURVEY Is Rodrygo\'s dad right? Is Rodrygo\'s dad right? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

“I prefer not to say what I think about some gestures. But these young people have to learn to respect from their elders. This game was always intense and hard but always with a lot of respect. They have to learn a little bit,” Messi said.