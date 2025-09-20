Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores Al Nassr third goal vs Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League game

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to prove he is in top form in the Saudi Pro League. Al Nassr face Al Riyadh, looking to extend their winning streak. Although they lost the Super Cup to Al Ahli, Jorge Jesus’ team has managed to evolve its offense, turning it into one of the best in the league. After goals from Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman, Cristiano scored the third goal of the game to lead his team’s offense.

Following a deft pass from Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix pivots in midfield, spotting Cristiano Ronaldo’s deep run. The young Portuguese talent threads the ball seamlessly to the veteran forward. Ronaldo wastes no time, delivering a precise cross and scored an impressive goal, leaving goalkeeper Milan Borjan with no chance to save.

Despite netting only two goals in the 2025 Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact on the team remains pivotal. His presence upfront has opened up space for young talent Joao Felix, allowing him to find scoring opportunities and facilitate play creation. Moreover, Al Nassr’s formidable offense this season poses a constant threat, boasting numerous players ready to make significant contributions and create further chances for the veteran star.

Jorge Jesus’s appointment as head coach marks a pivotal step in restoring Al Nassr’s much-needed stability. The team has emerged as a solid unit, largely due to the outstanding midfield performances of Angelo and Marcelo Brozovic. Though often underappreciated, these players have significantly enhanced the team’s organizational prowess and elevated the defensive line’s performance.

Joao Felix’s arrival at Al Nassr has been absolutely transformative under Jorge Jesus

Although Cristiano Ronaldo remains as the cornerstone of Al Nassr, Joao Felix’s arrival has been transformative for the team. Handpicked by head coach Jorge Jesus, the young Portuguese sensation has become crucial in elevating the team’s offensive transitions, significantly boosting its on-field effectiveness by scoring goals and creating great chances for his teammates.

Joao Felix has been a revelation for Al Nassr in 2025, netting five goals in four matches. Unlike Otavio, he showcases a distinctive knack for crafting opportunities as an attacking midfielder and excels at exploiting spaces with his formidable shot. Paired with Cristiano Ronaldo, they form a potent offensive duo that thrives on counterattacks and efficiently maneuvers in tight spaces. This dynamic partnership could be the decisive factor in their championship pursuit.