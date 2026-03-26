Who are Denmark playing next at 2026 World Cup Qualifiers after beating North Macedonia in UEFA playoffs?

Denmark delivered a dominant performance in the UEFA playoffs, defeating North Macedonia 4-0 to move one step closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Danish side controlled the match from start to finish, showing both attacking efficiency and defensive solidity in a crucial knockout stage.

The breakthrough came early in the second half, with Mikkel Damsgaard opening the scoring in the 49th minute. Gustav Isaksen followed with a quick-fire brace in the 58th and 59th minutes, before Christian Norgaard sealed the result with a goal in the 75th minute, completing a comprehensive victory.

With the win, Denmark now advance to face Czechia in the playoff finals scheduled for March 31, 2026 as the UEFA 2026 World Cup playoff tournament comes to an end.

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Can Denmark secure another World Cup appearance?

The upcoming playoff final represents a critical opportunity for Denmark to return to the World Cup after participating in Qatar 2022. With a balanced squad and strong recent form, the team appears well-equipped to handle the pressure.

The team of Denmark line up prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

If they maintain the same intensity and attacking efficiency shown against North Macedonia, Denmark will be in a strong position to secure qualification and continue building on their steady international track record.

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Denmark’s strong World Cup track record

Historically, Denmark have been a consistent presence on the global stage, qualifying for six World Cups, with their best result coming in 1998 when they reached the quarterfinals.