Why is Russia not playing at the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams and historic firsts, but one familiar name is missing from the field. Russia's absence has become one of the tournament's most talked-about storylines.

Russia‘s absence from the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains one of the tournament’s most surprising storylines. The country that hosted soccer’s biggest event in 2018 is nowhere to be found in the expanded 48-team field.

The explanation has little to do with performances on the pitch. In February 2022, FIFA and UEFA suspended Russian national teams and clubs from all competitions following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Those sanctions stayed in effect throughout the entire 2026 qualifying cycle, preventing them from even entering the UEFA qualification process. Rather than being eliminated by another nation, they never had the opportunity to compete.

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When was the last time Russia played at a FIFA World Cup?

Russia last played at a FIFA World Cup in 2018, when it hosted the tournament and reached the quarterfinals. The host nation advanced from Group A with victories over Saudi Arabia and Egypt before eliminating Spain in Round of 16.

Russia’s head coach Valeri Karpin during the press conference after the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match (Source: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

Goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev became the face of the national team’s run after saving decisive penalties against Spain, sending the hosts into the quarterfinals for the first time in the post-Soviet era.

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Their campaign eventually ended against Croatia, which won 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time. Despite the defeat, the 2018 World Cup remains their most successful modern tournament.

Could Russia return for the 2030 FIFA World Cup?

Yes, Russia could theoretically return for the 2030 FIFA World Cup if FIFA and UEFA lift the suspension before qualifying begins. However, there is currently no official indication that such a decision is imminent.

FIFA and UEFA announced in 2022 that all Russian national teams and clubs would be suspended from their competitions “until further notice” following the invasion of Ukraine. The suspension remains in place more than four years later.

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The situation remains fluid. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said earlier this year that he would support their eventual return to international soccer, arguing that sport can help build bridges. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has repeatedly stated that their reinstatement depends on the end of the war in Ukraine.

Adding to the uncertainty, UEFA confirmed that Russian national teams will remain excluded from the competitions during the 2026-27 season. That decision does not automatically rule them out of the 2030 World Cup.

What international tournaments has Russia missed because of the suspension?

Russia has missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2024 and the entire 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign because of the suspension. The restrictions have also affected Russian clubs and youth teams.

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The first major consequence came in 2022. They had reached the UEFA playoffs for the World Cup in Qatar and was scheduled to play Poland for a chance to advance. The suspension ended that campaign before the match could take place.

Russia was then excluded from UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying, preventing the national team from competing for a place at the tournament in Germany. The country also missed the UEFA Nations League cycle.

Most recently, they was kept out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification process. UEFA did not include the Russian Football Union in the qualifying draw, meaning the team never had an opportunity to compete.