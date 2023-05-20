Milan vs Sampdoria: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Serie A in your country today

Milanand Sampdoria will meet at San Siro in Milan on Matchday 36 of the 2022-23 Serie A season today, May 20, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country

This will be their 145th first-division meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 68 games so far; UC Sampdoria have celebrated a victory 30 times to this day, and 31 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 10, 2022, when it ended in a 2-1 win for the Rossoneri away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Milan vs Sampdoria: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Milan vs Sampdoria: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

India: SET PIX, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251, NOW TV, DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Extra

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

United States: Paramount+