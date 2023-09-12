Scotland and England meet in the 2023 International Friendly. This game will take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow. This will be the 150th Anniversary Heritage Match between both teams. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 International Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Scotland know that with this friendly game they can try new things, they recently won another game as part of the 2024 Euro qualifiers in what was their fifth consecutive victory in the tournament.
England are ready for what will be the first friendly game of 2023 for them, so far The Three Lions are having a good year with four wins and a draw in the 2024 Euro qualifiers.
Scotland vs England: Kick-Off Time
Scotland and England play for the 2023 International Friendly on Tuesday, September 12 at Hampden Park in Glasgow.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM September 13
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM September 13
Indonesia: 3:45 AM September 13
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM September 13
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM September 13
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM September 13
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
Scotland vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sportklub 8 Croatia
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: SONY TEN 3 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, Virgin TV Go, Channel 4, Virgin Media Two
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, Sportklub 8
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 3
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, Channel 4, BBC Radio 5 Live
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial)Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, ViX, FOX Sports App