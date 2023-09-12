Scotland vs England: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 International Friendly in your country

Scotland and England meet in the 2023 International Friendly. This game will take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow. This will be the 150th Anniversary Heritage Match between both teams. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 International Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Scotland know that with this friendly game they can try new things, they recently won another game as part of the 2024 Euro qualifiers in what was their fifth consecutive victory in the tournament.

England are ready for what will be the first friendly game of 2023 for them, so far The Three Lions are having a good year with four wins and a draw in the 2024 Euro qualifiers.

Scotland vs England: Kick-Off Time

Scotland and England play for the 2023 International Friendly on Tuesday, September 12 at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM September 13

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM September 13

Indonesia: 3:45 AM September 13

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM September 13

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM September 13

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM September 13

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Scotland vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sportklub 8 Croatia

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: SONY TEN 3 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, Virgin TV Go, Channel 4, Virgin Media Two

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, Sportklub 8

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 3

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, Channel 4, BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial)Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, ViX, FOX Sports App