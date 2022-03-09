Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy face each other at Lumen Field in a match for the Week 3 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Seattle Sounders will come against LA Galaxy at the Lumen Field in Seattle, in Week 3 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will be their 42nd overall meeting. No surprises here as Los Angeles Galaxy have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 15 games so far; Seattle Sounders have celebrated a victory 14 times to this day, and the remaining 12 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on February 10, 2022, and it ended in an exciting 1-1 draw in an MLS Club Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again this year, for the first time in the 2022 MLS season.

Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 3 game between Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy will be played on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Lumen Field in Seattle.

Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy in 2022 MLS Regular Season

The game to be played between Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy on the Week 3 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are Foxsports.com, FOX Network, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App.