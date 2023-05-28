Kylian Mbappe is the leader of PSG, but, after another disappointing season, the future of the French star has been uncertain. If Lionel Messi and Neymar leave the club, no one knew for sure what could happen to the project.

Once again, PSG failed on their quest to win the Champions League after being eliminated in the Round of 16 by Bayern Munich. Then, Paris Saint-Germain were surprisingly knocked out of the French Cup by Olympique Marseille and, though they won Ligue 1, their performances were very irregular.

As a consequence, PSG could lose many stars during the summer and many fans wondered if one of them could be Kylian Mbappe. He has finally given a shocking answer about his future.

Kylian Mbappe confirms he’ll stay at PSG

Kylian Mbappe is under contract with PSG until June of 2025, but, the rumors of a possible transfer to Real Madrid appeared again toward the summer transfer market.

Nevertheless, during the awards ceremony of the National Union of Football Players in France, Mbappe sent a clear message confirming he will stay at PSG. It doesn’t matter if Messi or Neymar choose to leave.

“I will be here at PSG next season. There’s no more links about my future. I’m very happy here at PSG and with my choice to be part of this project. I’m still under contract.”

Though Mbappe’s message is a sigh of relief for PSG, the real controversy will arrive in the summer of 2024. According to many reports in Europe, he could then opt for an exit-clause. In that scenario, Real Madrid would definitely be in play even avoiding a massive fee.