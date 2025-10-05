Sevilla vs Barcelona: Lineups for Matchday 8 of 2025-26 LaLiga

Barcelona kicked off the season with impressive form, maintaining an undefeated streak despite evident defensive vulnerabilities. Their resilience faltered, however, as PSG handed them a significant defeat in the Champions League, exposing their defensive issues. Now, the Culers eyes redemption, gearing up to face Sevilla on Matchday 8 of the 2025-26 LaLiga season, chasing a victory here to restore their confidence and momentum.

Following the arrival of head coach Matias Almeyda, Sevilla have remained competitive at the start of the league. While their roster may lack the pedigree to be top contenders, they have maximized their performance with standout offensive contributions from Isaac Romero. Nonetheless, their real test will be maintaining this positive momentum against the formidable Culers.

Since the start of the season, Barcelona have decided to strengthen their offensive strategy by betting on high pressure. Although this approach has succeeded against some teams, it faltered against PSG, highlighting vulnerabilities in their defense. Despite these setbacks, Hansi Flick might stick to this strategy against Sevilla, aiming to regain momentum amid several injuries to consolidate as LaLiga leaders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sevilla predicted lineup vs Barcelona

Sevilla enter the clash against Barcelona riding a wave of confidence following a recent victory, although the team grapples with notable absences. Adnan Januzaj, Alfon Gonzalez, and Tanguy Nianzou are sidelined, while Joan Jordan remains a game-time decision. For that reason, head coach Matias Almeyda faces a tactical challenge, likely opting to stick with his last lineup. The spotlight will be on Isaac Romero and seasoned veteran Alexis Sanchez to spearhead the offense.

Isaac Romero of Sevilla FC celebrates scoring his team’s first goal.

Advertisement

Considering this, Sevilla could lineup as follows: Odisseas Vlachodimos; Cesar Azpilicueta, Fabio Cardoso, Marcao; Jose Angel Carmona, Lucien Agoume, Batista Mendy, Gabriel Suazo; Alexis Sanchez, Isaac Romero, Ruben Vargas.

Advertisement

see also When are Barcelona returning to Spotify Camp Nou?

Barcelona predicted lineup vs Sevilla

Like Sevilla, Barcelona face a challenging injury list, with six key players sidelined: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Joan García, Raphinha, Fermin Lopez, Gavi, and Lamine Yamal. Consequently, Hansi Flick may plan to implement significant lineup rotations. Despite these setbacks, the team possesses a deep roster, allowing it to remain competitive. They will likely rely on a mix of emerging talents and seasoned stars like Ferran Torres or Marcus Rashford.

Advertisement

With this in mind, Barcelona could play as follows: Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie De Jong, Pedri; Roony Bardghji, Dani Olmo, Marcus Rashford; Ferran Torres.