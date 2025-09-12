Former Lionel Messi teammate at Barcelona and World Cup winner forced to retire at 31

Winning the FIFA World Cup is one of the most coveted achievements for any soccer player. It’s the trophy every player dreams of, and some have even put their bodies on the line for a chance to claim it. That was the case for defender Samuel Umtiti, who etched his name in the history of the French national team at the 2018 World Cup and also played a key role alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona, where the pair won seven titles together.

The former LOSC Lille defender is set to announce his retirement at just 31 years old, following a string of injuries that kept him off the field, with his last professional match taking place in January 2024. After becoming a free agent and receiving no offers from other clubs, Umtiti decided to end his professional career.

Once regarded as one of the best defenders in his position and a crucial member of Didier Deschamps’ France squad, Umtiti’s career gradually declined due to the physical toll of that World Cup triumph. Since lifting the trophy, he suffered 18 injuries, missing a total of 170 matches.

French journalist Fabrice Hawkins recently reported that Umtiti visited the facilities of Olympique Lyon, the club where he began his career, to film a video—an appearance widely seen as a prelude to the official announcement of his retirement, just months shy of his 32nd birthday.

Samuel Umtiti celebrates France’s triumph at the 2018 World Cup. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Umtiti risked his career to win the 2018 World Cup with France

What happened to Samuel Umtiti after lifting the World Cup in Russia 2018 was no coincidence. During the tournament, he was already dealing with chronic issues in his left knee, specifically cartilage damage.

Prior to the World Cup, Barcelona’s medical staff recommended surgery to correct the problem, but Umtiti chose to postpone the procedure in order to play in the tournament—the biggest opportunity of his career.

The defender relied on conservative treatments instead, including injections, physiotherapy, and pain management, rather than undergoing surgery. Even while injured, he played every crucial match, including France’s semifinal against Belgium, where he scored the decisive goal. France went on to become world champions, with Umtiti a key part of the defense alongside Raphael Varane—but at a heavy physical cost.

His knee suffered significant wear and tear, and during the 2018-19 season, Umtiti barely played for Barcelona as the injury worsened. He never returned to his previous level, as the cartilage did not heal and his physical confidence was shaken.

He went on loan to Lecce and later signed as a free agent with Lille, but injuries continued to plague him at both clubs, making him a challenging player to manage for any team he joined.