Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1: Updated 2025-26 LaLiga standings after Matchday 10 Clasico

It was another hardcore match between Real Madrid and Barcelona for Matchday 10 of LaLiga. After a 2-1 win, the standings moved accordingly. How are they looking right after the game?

With the win, Real Madrid extended the lead to five points as they reached 27 units due to nine wins and just one loss on the season. Xabi Alonso’s squad is arguably one of the best in Europe right now. Their form is undeniable.

As for Barcelona they end up in second place with 22 points. Out of the 10 games played, it’s seven wins, one draw and now two losses for the ‘Cules’. It was a tough away game for Hansi Flick’s side.

Barcelona couldn’t do much offensively

The red-and-blue weren’t able to impose their usual style of fast-paced, possession-based soccer. Lamine Yamal, their best player, was a non-factor during the game. Pedri, the other superstar on the team, was marked pretty well during the match too.

Lamine Yamal, winger for FC Barcelona

In fact, Barcelona’s goal came from a Madrid mistake. Without that, Barcelona weren’t able to create that many goalscoring opportunities. Defensively, Flick’s stubborness to do a high-pressure block bit them as Kylian Mbappe‘s pace was too much for them to handle. Most of Madrid dangerous plays came in counters relying on Mbappe’s and Vini Jr.’s speed.

Is Barcelona’s second place in jeopardy?

By losing this game, Barcelona are cemented at second place for now. The teams that followed closely were Villarreal and Espanyol, but they already played their Matchday 10 games and ended with 20 and 18 games respectively.

Now, Barcelona have no room for error as another slip could definitely cost them the second place and make even harder to pursue Madrid. Also, next week Barcelona will have to do without Pedri, who was sent off in the latter parts of the game, which ended with a heated brawl involving Thibaut Courtois, Lamine Yamal, and Vinicius Junior.