Sevilla and Lens meet in the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Sevilla. The home team is one of those who know how to win European tournaments. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Sevilla play well outside of Spain, they are the defending UEFA Europa League champions but they have never won the Champions League.
Lens are back in the Champions League after an almost perfect Ligue 1 season where they were the second best team in the standings with 84 points below PSG.
Sevilla vs Lens: Kick-Off Time
Sevilla and Lens play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 20 at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Sevilla.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM September 21
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM September 21
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM September 21
Indonesia: 4:00 AM September 21
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM September 21
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM September 21
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM September 21
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM September 21
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM September 21
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM September 21
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Sevilla vs Lens: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 5, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Ireland: TNT Sports 6, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 256, SKY Go Italia
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN3 Malta
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4
Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Action, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 4
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7 Live, Canal+ France
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 6, discovery+, discovery+ App
United States: Paramount+, ViX