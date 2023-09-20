Sevilla vs Lens: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Sevilla and Lens meet in the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Sevilla. The home team is one of those who know how to win European tournaments. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Sevilla play well outside of Spain, they are the defending UEFA Europa League champions but they have never won the Champions League.

Lens are back in the Champions League after an almost perfect Ligue 1 season where they were the second best team in the standings with 84 points below PSG.

Sevilla vs Lens: Kick-Off Time

Sevilla and Lens play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 20 at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Sevilla.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM September 21

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM September 21

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM September 21

Indonesia: 4:00 AM September 21

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM September 21

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM September 21

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM September 21

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM September 21

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM September 21

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM September 21

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Sevilla vs Lens: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 5, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Ireland: TNT Sports 6, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 256, SKY Go Italia

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN3 Malta

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4

Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Action, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 4

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7 Live, Canal+ France

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 6, discovery+, discovery+ App

United States: Paramount+, ViX