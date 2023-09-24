Matchday 6 of the 2023-2024 Premier League has teams looking to bounce back. It involves Sheffield United facing Newcastle United at Bramall Lane. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Sheffield United have not had the return from the Championship they desired, but they can still adapt to playing in another division. Their performance demonstrates how hard it has been as they haven’t yet collected a victory.
Newcastle United didn’t have the start everyone was projecting either, considering they finished among the best four teams last season. They are coming off a tie with AC Milan in the Champions League.
Sheffield United vs Newcastle United: Kick-Off Time
Sheffield United will confront Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on Matchday 6 of the 2023-2024 Premier League this Sunday, September 24.
Argentina: 12:30 PM
Australia: 1:30 AM (September 25)
Bangladesh: 9:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 12:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 3:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 10:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:30 PM
Mexico: 9:30 AM
Morocco: 4:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 3:30 AM (September 25)
Nigeria: 4:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 11:30 PM
South Africa: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
How to watch Sheffield United vs Newcastle United in your country
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Canal+ France, Free
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Canal+ France, Sky Sport Top Event
UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD
United States: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo, nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network