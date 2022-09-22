Slovakia and Azerbaijan will face each other today at City Arena Trnava on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League League C Group 3. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in different parts of the world.

Slovakia and Azerbaijan will meet at the City Arena Trnava in Trnava on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League today, September 22, 2022. The home side will be looking for its third win in the group stage. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League C Group 3 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their 10th overall meeting. Interestingly, Slovakia are the favorites in head-to-head matches as they have won eight times, while Azerbaijan have won only once so far, with the remaining two matches ending in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on June 10, 2022, and it ended in a 1-0 victory for the Slovakians at home in their first duel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.

