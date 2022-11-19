Slovakia and Chile will clash on Sunday at the Tehelné pole in the 2022 International Friendly. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Slovakia will receive Chile at the Tehelné pole in Bratislava in an International Friendly 2022 on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this unique international soccer match or live stream free in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (free trial) and on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their third overall meeting. Interestingly, at the moment, there is no favorite in head-to-head clashes, as both the European side, Slovakia and Chile of CONMEBOL have managed one win each. As a result, no matches have ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on November 17, 2009, when the game ended in a 2-1 win for La Roja in a friendly exhibition. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 International Friendly.

Slovakia vs Chile: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 9:30 AM

Australia: 12:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 6:30 PM

Belgium: 1:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 AM

Cameroon: 1:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 AM (ET)

Costa Rica: 6:30 AM

Croatia: 1:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 PM

Ecuador: 7:30 AM

Egypt: 2:30 PM

France: 1:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

India: 6:00 PM

Indonesia: 8:30 PM

Iran: 4:00 PM

Ireland: 1:30 PM

Israel: 2:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 7:30 AM

Japan: 9:30 PM

Kenya: 3:30 PM

Malaysia: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Morocco: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

New Zealand: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 1:30 PM

Norway: 1:30 PM

Poland: 1:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

Qatar: 3:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM

Senegal: 12:30 PM

Serbia: 1:30 PM

Singapore: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 2:30 PM

South Korea: 9:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Sweden: 1:30 PM

Switzerland: 1:30 PM

Tanzania: 3:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 AM

Tunisia: 1:30 PM

Uganda: 3:30 PM

UAE: 4:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

United States: 7:30 AM (ET)

Slovakia vs Chile: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: Estádio TNT Sports, GUIGO

Canada: DAZN

Chile: Chilevision, Estadio TNT Sports, TNT Sports HD, TNT Sports 2, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Chile

Colombia: DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Sports App

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Germany: DAZN

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Japan: DAZN

Korea: RepublicSPOTV ON 2

Norway: TV 2 Play

Slovakia: RTVS Sport

Switzerland: DAZN

United States: fuboTV (free trial), TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ESPN+