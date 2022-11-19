Slovakia will receive Chile at the Tehelné pole in Bratislava in an International Friendly 2022 on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this unique international soccer match or live stream free in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (free trial) and on DAZN in Canada.
This will be their third overall meeting. Interestingly, at the moment, there is no favorite in head-to-head clashes, as both the European side, Slovakia and Chile of CONMEBOL have managed one win each. As a result, no matches have ended in a draw.
Their last duel took place on November 17, 2009, when the game ended in a 2-1 win for La Roja in a friendly exhibition. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 International Friendly.
Slovakia vs Chile: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Australia: 12:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 6:30 PM
Belgium: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Cameroon: 1:30 PM
Canada: 7:30 AM (ET)
Costa Rica: 6:30 AM
Croatia: 1:30 PM
Denmark: 1:30 PM
Ecuador: 7:30 AM
Egypt: 2:30 PM
France: 1:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
India: 6:00 PM
Indonesia: 8:30 PM
Iran: 4:00 PM
Ireland: 1:30 PM
Israel: 2:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Jamaica: 7:30 AM
Japan: 9:30 PM
Kenya: 3:30 PM
Malaysia: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Morocco: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 PM
New Zealand: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 1:30 PM
Norway: 1:30 PM
Poland: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 PM
Qatar: 3:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM
Senegal: 12:30 PM
Serbia: 1:30 PM
Singapore: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 2:30 PM
South Korea: 9:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Sweden: 1:30 PM
Switzerland: 1:30 PM
Tanzania: 3:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 AM
Tunisia: 1:30 PM
Uganda: 3:30 PM
UAE: 4:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
United States: 7:30 AM (ET)
Slovakia vs Chile: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: Estádio TNT Sports, GUIGO
Canada: DAZN
Chile: Chilevision, Estadio TNT Sports, TNT Sports HD, TNT Sports 2, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Chile
Colombia: DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Sports App
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Germany: DAZN
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Japan: DAZN
Korea: RepublicSPOTV ON 2
Norway: TV 2 Play
Slovakia: RTVS Sport
Switzerland: DAZN
United States: fuboTV (free trial), TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ESPN+