Slovakia will face Chile in an international friendly game. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Slovakia vs Chile: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US this 2022 International Friendly match

Slovakia and Chile will face each other in what will be an international friendly. Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can enjoy this game in the US through FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the opportunity for both teams to start preparing for future commitments. Neither of them will be in Qatar 2022, so they want to take advantage from now on to test their teams and start what will be the qualifiers, obviously with both teams trying to participate in important tournaments again.

In the case of Slovakia, the Eurocup 2024 qualifiers will begin shortly, and of course they will seek to be present at UEFA's most important national team event. Chile also want to prepare, although for the Conmebol qualifiers, but above all their coach Berizzo seeks to break the negative streak of his cycle: since he took office, he has played 6 games, tied 1 and lost 5.

Slovakia vs Chile: Date

This international friendly match between Slovakia and Chile at the Tehelné pole in Bratislava, Slovakia will be played this Sunday, November 20 at 7:30 AM (ET).

Slovakia vs Chile: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Slovakia vs Chile

Slovakia and Chile will play this international friendly match on Sunday, November 20 at 7:30 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada. Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: ESPN+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App.

To get ready for Qatar 2022, nothing better than trying the simulator. Click here and start guessing what the next World Cup will be like.

