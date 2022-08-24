It seems like Manchester United is back on track and now the Red Devils will face Southampton in Matchday 4 of the 2022 Premier League season. Here you will find all the details about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game in the US.

Southampton vs Manchester United: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free this 2022 Premier League match

Manchester United just won a very important game last week and now they are looking forward for another one this weekend. Now, the Red Devils will face Southampton on the road in Matchday 4 of the 2022 Premier League season. Here is all the information you need to know about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this duel. In the US; it will broadcast on fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

St. Mary's Stadium will host this tough mathc between Southampton and Manchester United. The local team arrives in a great moment as they won their last two matches. The Saints don't have one of the best squads in the Premier League, but this beginning has been very exciting for their fans with four points collected.

Whereas Manchester United, the Red Devils went against all odds and won their last match against Liverpool. Cristiano Ronaldo is still in doubt as he could be sealing his transfer to another team this week, but the rest of the players seem to understand Erik ten Hag's plans to save the club and start to think in Champions League's spots.

Southampton vs Manchester United: Date

Southampton and Manchester United will meet in St. Mary's Stadium for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Premier League Season this Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Sothampton vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:30 AM

CT: 4:30 AM

MT: 3:30 AM

PT: 2:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Southampton vs Manchester United:

If you live in the United States want to see the game between Southampton and Manchester United, fuboTV is your best choice with a 7-day free trial to don't miss anything about this match. Other options are: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW.