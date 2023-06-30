Spain U21 and Switzerland U21 will face each other this Saturday, July 1 for the 2023 Euro U21 quarterfinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Spain U21 team had a smooth-sailing group stage. They convincingly won their first two games, securing their place in the quarterfinals even before Matchday 3. Ultimately, with a draw against Ukraine, they secured first place in their group due to their superior goal difference.

On the other hand, Switzerland had a much more dramatic path to qualification. They won their initial match against Norway U21 but suffered a loss against Italy U2. In the third Matchday they were again defeated by France U21, but surprisingly the Italians could not take advantage of it, as they lost 1-0 with the Norwegians, passing the Swiss by head-to-head goals scored. Now they will go in search of a new surprise.

Spain U21 vs Switzerland U21: Kick-Off Time

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Spain U21 vs Switzerland U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: ProSieben Maxx

Greece: ERT 3

International: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: RAI Sport 1, RaiPlay

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Norway: VG+

Poland: TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl

Portugal: Channel 11, RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Spain: TVE La 1, RTVE.es

Sweden: SVT Play

Switzerland: RTS Sport, TRT Spor, RSI La 2, SRF Play, SRF zwei, RAI Sport 1

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English

USA: Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Great Goal.