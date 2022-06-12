Spain play against Czech Republic today for a League A Group A2 game of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Spain vs Czech Republic: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League in the US today

Spain and Czech Republic meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Estadio La Rosaleda in Malaga today, June 12, 2022 at 2:45 PM (ET). The home team want to take the first spot of the group once and for all. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Nations League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Spain are in the second spot of the standings with a win and two draws for a total of 5 points, while the first spot is Portugal with seven points. The most recent game for Spain was a 1-0 victory against Switzerland on the road.

Czech Republic are just one point out of second spot with four, they have a record of 1-1-1 with a recent 2-0 loss against Portugal. The only victory of the Czech Republic in this edition of the Nations League was against Switzerland.

Spain vs Czech Republic: Match Information

Date: Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio La Rosaleda, Malaga, Spain.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Spain vs Czech Republic: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Spain vs Czech Republic: Storylines

Spain are in good form with a winning streak since November 11, 2021 when they won a game against Greece 1-0, since then the team won five games and drew another two. But the first two games in the 2022-23 Nations League were disappointing for Spain as they drew against Portugal 1-1 and the Czech Republic 2-2.

Czech Republic also had a winning streak until they lost to Portugal 0-2 on the road. Before that game in Lisbon they drew a friendly game against Wales 1-1 which was part of their good streak of two draws and a victory in the Nations League against Switzerland 2-1.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Spain vs Czech Republic in the U.S.

This 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game for the League A Group A2 will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Spain vs Czech Republic: Predictions And Odds

Spain are big favorites with 1.31 odds that will pay $131 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they still need to win games to show their fullest offensive power. Czech Republic are underdogs at 10.00 odds. The draw is offered at 5.50 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Nations League game is: Over 2.5 goals.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Spain 1.31 Draw / Totals 5.50 / 2.5 Czech Republic 10.00

* Odds via BetMGM.