Spain vs Egypt LIVE: First half underway in the 2026 International Friendly!

Spain and Egypt face off at RCDE Stadium in Cornellà de Llobregat, Barcelona, in a high-profile international friendly. This match opens the March FIFA window for both sides as they prepare for vastly different paths toward the 2026 calendar.

For Spain, this friendly is a key step in maintaining momentum as the top-ranked side in the FIFA rankings. The team looks to integrate emerging talents like Lamine Yamal while keeping the squad sharp ahead of the World Cup.

Egypt, ranked 31st, approaches the match with a mix of experienced leaders and promising newcomers. Captain Mohamed Salah is not available for this match, but his leadership remains an important reference point for the squad.