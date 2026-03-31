Spain vs Egypt LIVE: First half underway in the 2026 International Friendly!

Spain and Egypt face off at RCDE Stadium in Cornellà de Llobregat, Barcelona, in a high-profile international friendly. This match opens the March FIFA window for both sides as they prepare for vastly different paths toward the 2026 calendar.
For Spain, this friendly is a key step in maintaining momentum as the top-ranked side in the FIFA rankings. The team looks to integrate emerging talents like Lamine Yamalwhile keeping the squad sharp ahead of the World Cup.
Egypt, ranked 31st, approaches the match with a mix of experienced leaders and promising newcomers. Captain Mohamed Salah is not available for this match, but his leadership remains an important reference point for the squad.
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0' - GAME ON! (0-0)
The match between Spain and Egypt is underway at RCDE Stadium.
Players on the pitch!
Players from both sides are set for the national anthems, and we’re almost ready to get this match underway.
Omar Marmoush, Egypt’s main threat without Salah.
The Manchester City forward, also on Barcelona’s radar, scored in the friendly against Saudi Arabia and now has 14 goal contributions this season with 11 goals and three assists.
The action will take place at RCDE Stadium, home of RCD Espanyol in Cornellà-El Prat. The venue has an official capacity of 37,776 spectators. Opened in 2009, the stadium offers modern facilities and a vibrant atmosphere for fans, making it a fitting stage for this high-profile international friendly.
Egypt lineup confirmed!
Egypt's starting XI: Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Hamdy Fathy, Ahmed Fattouh; Marwan Attia, Emam Ashour, Mohand Lasheen; Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Islam Issa and Omar Marmoush.
Georgi Kabakov has been appointed to officiate the international friendly between Spain and Egypt. He will be joined on the field by Martin Margaritov and Martin Venev, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.
Full officiating team:
Referee: Georgi Kabakov (BUL) Assistant Referee 1: Martin Margaritov (BUL) Assistant Referee 2: Martin Venev (BUL) Fourth Official: Radoslav Gidzhenov (BUL)
Kickoff time and where tow to watch
The match between Spain and Egypt is scheduled to start at 3:00 pm ET at RCDE Stadium in Cornellà-El Prat. ViX will be the primary option to watch Spain vs Egypt in the USA. Another option to enjoy the match is ESPN.
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Spain and Egypt clash in an international friendly
Welcome to our live blog! This time, Spain face Egypt at the RCDE Stadium for an international friendly!
Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer, fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. Bringing over 15 years of media experience, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NHL. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Before joining Bolavip, he gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team.