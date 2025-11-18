Spain vs Turkey: Lineups for UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers finale today

Spain prepare for their final match of the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers as they host Turkey at La Cartuja. While the standings in Group E are essentially settled, the matchup still promises quality and entertainment, with both national teams using it as an important step toward the World Cup.

The Luis de la Fuente era began in 2023 and quickly delivered silverware, as Spain claimed the Nations League title. The momentum continued in 2024, when they won the European Championship and the Olympic gold medal. In 2025, they fell short in the Nations League final against Portugal, but the long-term objective remains unchanged: competing for the World Cup.

Spain enter this final matchday with multiple paths to qualification. A win or a draw officially confirms their place at the 2026 World Cup, and even a loss would not jeopardize their ticket unless Turkey produce an improbable result. Turkey not only must win but must do so by more than 14 goals to surpass Spain for direct qualification. In practical terms, Spain already have their spot secured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spain expected lineup vs Turkey

Luis de la Fuente will be without Lamine Yamal, who recently underwent a radiofrequency treatment to address a lingering pubalgia issue. He is also missing Pedri due to injury and Dean Huijsen, who experienced discomfort before the match against Georgia.

Ferran Torres of Spain.

Advertisement

Spain’s expected starting XI: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Dani Olmo; Mikel Oyarzabal, Yeremy Pino, Ferran Torres.

Advertisement

see also Did Norway qualify for 2026 World Cup after win vs Italy?

Turkey expected lineup vs Spain

Turkey arrive with a promising new generation that continues to develop at a high level. Arda Guler has grown increasingly influential at Real Madrid, while Kenan Yildiz has emerged as one of Juventus’ brightest young stars, giving the Turkish attack significant upside.

Advertisement

Turkey’s expected lineup: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Samet Akaydin, Ferdi Kadioglu; Salih Ozcan, Orkun Kokcu; Yunus Aydin, Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz; Burak Yilmaz.