Switzerland U21 vs France U21: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2023 Euro U21 in your country

Switzerland U21 will face France U21 this Wednesday, June 28 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Euro U21 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Switzerland U21 vs France U21 online in the US on Fubo]

After an encouraging start with a win against Norway U21, the Switzerland U21 team faced a significant setback with a heavy defeat against Italy U21 in a closely contested match that could have gone either way. The Swiss team’s situation has become quite challenging, but they still have control over their destiny.

Switzerland U21 and Italy U21 are currently level on points and goal difference. In order to qualify, they must secure a victory and hope that the Italians either loses, draw or wins by a smaller goal difference. However, their upcoming opponents are France U21, the strongest team in the group, who also aim to secure the top spot. French team only requires a draw to achieve their objective.

Switzerland U21 vs France U21: Kick-Off Time

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Switzerland U21 vs France U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: ran.de

Greece: ERT 3

International: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Norway: VG+, NRKTV, NRK2

Poland: DVT Sport App

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: fuboTV Spain, TDP, RTVE.es

Sweden: NRK2, SVT Play

Switzerland: TDP

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Great Goal.