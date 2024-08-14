Trending topics:
Tata Martino speaks on Inter Miami’s elimination and what they have left to play for in 2024

Inter Miami were knocked out of the Leagues Cup Round of 16. The Pink and Black are now 0 for 2 in their search for championships.

Luis Suarez
© IMAGOLuis Suarez

By Kelvin Loyola

To quote Billy Beane in Moneyball, “If you lose the last game of the season, what difference does it make?” That is where Inter Miami sit, as the team has been eliminated from the Leagues Cup after blowing a 2-goal lead against the MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew.

Diego Rossi was the Crew’s hero with two goals on the evening, and Tata Martino’s side was out-possessed and out-shot by the champions. Now eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup and the Leagues Cup, and being one of many clubs that did not play in the US Open Cup, it’s now MLS Cup or bust for Inter Miami.

In a season that has seen Lionel Messi miss more games than he has played, and despite being first overall in MLS, reporters began to question what’s left for Tata Martino’s side after another big defeat.

Tata Martino Standing Firm

Too often, Tata Martino’s demeanor has been that of a manager having fun—coaching Luis Suárez, Messi, and Jordi Alba, and helping position Diego Gomez to possibly be sold to a Premier League side.

Last night, the press corps began asking harsh questions of the Argentine manager. Tata Martino answered a question regarding if it was MLS Cup or bust: “This story of glory or failure, this lack of analysis from each game to see if the game is evolving or not, it’s difficult to respond if you are only focusing on the results.

Inter Miami star laments Lionel Messi\&#039;s absence in Leagues Cup loss vs Columbus Crew

see also

Inter Miami star laments Lionel Messi"s absence in Leagues Cup loss vs Columbus Crew

“It’s clear that (Inter Miami) tries to find a goal at every moment. When one sees how the team competed against Columbus, one cannot be unsatisfied by the performance… The realities are different. We were a different team in Monterrey (at the beginning of the season) than we are now… We will continue to try to compete and win a local title. I can accept that one is viewed by whether you win or lose, but my analysis comes from another place”, Martino ended.

Advertisement
kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

