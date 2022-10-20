It looked that Neymar might be leaving PSG this summer, with rumors circulating that Kylian Mbappe had asked that the Brazilian be sold. Even yet, he was compelled to remain there. Now, the Parisians are reportedly prepared to give him a hefty sum to depart.

With nine goals and seven assists in the league in 11 League 1 games this season, Neymar has been Paris Saint-Germain's most valuable player. However, he has had off-field difficulties this campaign.

Neither the Brazilian nor Kylian Mbappe seems to be willing to back down from their rivalry anytime soon. According to reports, Kylian Mbappe is not a fan of Neymar because of his indiscipline problems, which the club has ignored for years.

The French striker has reiterated his request that Paris Saint-Germain find a method to get rid of the 29-year-old winger because he believes the former Barcelona star's attitude toward the rest of the club is negative.

The sum PSG want to pay Neymar for him to move away

As a result, the Spanish newspaper El Pais reports that Mbappe has not only called for Neymar's transfer but also vowed to rebel against the club in protest if they do not find a way to sell him. Thus, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG's president, wanted nothing more than to get rid of Neymar over the summer.

According to recent rumors, Neymar was open to a loan transfer to Chelsea this summer. The Sun said that the Brazilian was interested in reuniting with his old coach from PSG, Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues were somewhat interested in signing the winger but never actively pursued the deal. Todd Boehly, the club's new chairman, had already brought in Raheem Sterling and, subsequently, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to bolster the offense.

Though several teams were interested in signing the 29-year-old, none made a formal offer. Now, the French champions are reportedly willing to give Neymar's exit another try. A source close to the situation has told El Pais that they have spent months attempting to figure out how to give Neymar the greatest redundancy payment ever, in the neighborhood of €300 million in severance pay.