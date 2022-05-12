Tigres UANL will face against Cruz Azul for the Second Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Quaterfinals. Check out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the United States.

Tigres UANL will play against Cruz Azul at Estadio Universitario for the Second Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Quaterfinals. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX quaterfinals game including the date, time, TV Channel. This clash will available in the United States to watch and stream live free on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Tigres UANL have the 3rd best record of the regular season as the hosts. In addition, Tigres UANL have won 3 of their last 4 games at Estadio Universitario. They have registered only 1 loss among those games with 5 goals scored and conceded 2 times.

On the other side, Cruz Azul have been eliminated by Tigres UANL two times, back in 2001 and 2003. However, in their last Playoffs matchup back in 2020, La Maquina Cementera won in a 3-2 global score in the same quarterfinals stage. Cruz Azul have struggled as visitors with 1 win in their last 3 games in the regular season.

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul: Date

Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul will face-off at Estadio Universitario in Monterrey on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET) for the Second Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Quaterfinals. The winner of this matchup will advance to the semifinals.

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul: How to watch or stream live free in the US

The Second Leg game of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Quaterfinals to be played between Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA and Univision.