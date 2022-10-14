Torino and Juventus will meet on Saturday at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in a match for the 10th round of the 2022-2023 Serie A season. Check out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch or live stream it online in your country.

Torino vs Juventus: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Torino and Juventus will play a new edition of the Derby della Mole on Saturday when they face each other at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Matchday 10 of the 2022-2023 Serie A season. Here you will find everything there is to know about this exciting Italian league derby, such as the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. If you are in the US, you can tune in exclusively to Paramount+.

Torino need to turn the page as soon as possible as they have accumulated four Seria A games without victories, with three defeats and one draw. The team managed to get a 1-1 home draw in the last game against Empoli thanks to a last-minute goal scored by Sasa Lukic.

Meanwhile, Juventus have been struggling in the 2022-2023 Serie A season so far. Massimiliano Allegri's side is far away from leaders Napoli in the Italian league standings and is also struggling in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League.

Torino vs Juventus: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM ET

Costa Rica: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (Sunday)

Iran: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Japan: 1:00 AM (Sunday)

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (Sunday)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Qatar: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Senegal: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (Sunday)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Korea: 1:00 AM (Sunday)

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM

Tunisia: 5:00 PM

Uganda: 7:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM ET

Torino vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: 3beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Canada: FuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN Norte

Croatia: 6Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

India: Sports18 HD, Voot Select, Sports18

International: Bet365

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Serbia: Arena Sports 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360

Spain: #Vamos

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 7, Blue Sport

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

UAE: STARZPLAY

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate

United States: Paramount+