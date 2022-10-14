Torino and Juventus will play a new edition of the Derby della Mole on Saturday when they face each other at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Matchday 10 of the 2022-2023 Serie A season. Here you will find everything there is to know about this exciting Italian league derby, such as the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. If you are in the US, you can tune in exclusively to Paramount+.
Torino need to turn the page as soon as possible as they have accumulated four Seria A games without victories, with three defeats and one draw. The team managed to get a 1-1 home draw in the last game against Empoli thanks to a last-minute goal scored by Sasa Lukic.
Meanwhile, Juventus have been struggling in the 2022-2023 Serie A season so far. Massimiliano Allegri's side is far away from leaders Napoli in the Italian league standings and is also struggling in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League.
Torino vs Juventus: Kick-off Time
Torino vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
