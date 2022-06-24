Toronto FC face Atlanta United on Saturday at BMO Field in a match for the Week 16 of the 2022 MLS season. Check out how to watch or live stream free the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Toronto FC and Atlanta United will clash off at the BMO Field in the 16th week of the 2022 MLS regular season on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 7:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Major League Soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV.

This will be their 12th MLS meeting. Interestingly, at the moment, Toronto FC are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having triumphed four times; Atlanta United have celebrated a win on three occasions, and four games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on October 30, 2021, when the game ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw in Atlanta in the 2021 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, in the 2022 MLS season.

Toronto FC vs Atlanta United: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: BMO Field, Atlanta

Live Stream: fuboTV in the US

Toronto FC vs Atlanta United: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Toronto FC vs Atlanta United: Storylines

Toronto FC have three defeats in their last five MLS fixtures, as well as one draw and one win (LLDWL). Meanwhile, in their last five games, Atlanta United have lost one game. In contrast to their opponents, they have won two times and drawn twice (LLLDD).

Atlanta currently sit in ninth place on the Eastern Conference table with 19 points in 14 regular-season matches so far. On the other hand, Toronto FC are placed in 12th place on the Eastern Conference table with 15 points won in 15 regular-season games.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to April 9, 2017, and it ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to go home with a win in Week 16.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Toronto FC vs Atlanta United in the U.S.

The 2022 MLS Week 16 game between Toronto FC and Atlanta United, to be played on Saturday, at the BMO Field in Atlanta, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are Bally Sports Southeast, ESPN+

How to watch Toronto FC vs Atlanta United anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022 MLS game between Toronto FC vs Atlanta United but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.

Toronto FC vs Atlanta United: Predictions And Odds

The odds are slightly in favor of Atlanta United. BetMGM see them as the minimal favorites to claim another win this season and they have given them 2.20 odds. The home side Toronto FC, meanwhile, have 2.90 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a 3.60 payout.

BetMGM Toronto FC 2.90 Tie 3.60 Atlanta United 2.20

* Odds via BetMGM