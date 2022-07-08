San Jose Earthquakes will visit Toronto FC for the MLS Matchday 19. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Toronto FC and San Jose Earthquakes will face each other for MLS Matchday 19. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.

This Matchday 19 game will be between two rivals whose performance this MLS season has been almost equal. Both have 18 points and are in almost the last position of their respective Conferences (although the San Jose Earthquakes have one game less), and therefore far from the qualifying zone for the round of 16.

The locals are 7 points from the last qualified, while the visitors are 8. It is more than clear that both teams need the victory to be able to get as close as possible to the qualifying positions in the round of 16. Although there is still a lot for the end of the regular season, a loss would leave them very complicated to achieve this goal.

Toronto FC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

Live Stream: FuboTV

Toronto FC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Toronto FC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Between these two teams that will face each other for Matchday 19, 17 games are recorded. The statistics are quite even, and in them the dominators are the San Jose Earthquakes, who have won 6 games while Toronto FC won 5 times, with 6 draws.

The last game between the two was February 29, 2020 for Matchday 1 of that year's MLS season. On that occasion, they tied 2-2 with goals from Pozuelo and Richie Laryea for Toronto FC, and Andres Rios and Oswaldo Alanis for the San Jose Earthquakes.

How to watch or live stream Toronto FC vs San Jose Earthquakes in the US

Toronto FC and San Jose Earthquakes will play for the Matchday 19 of the MLS this Saturday, July 9 at 7:30 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on FuboTV. Other Options: ESPN+.

Toronto FC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Toronto FC the favorite with 2.15 odds, while San Jose Earthquakes have 2.95. A tie would finish in a 3.70 payout.

BetMGM Toronto FC 2.15 Tie 3.70 San Jose Earthquakes 2.95

