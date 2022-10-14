Tottenham will face Everton for Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Tottenham vs Everton: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Tottenham will receive Everton in a game valid for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.

One of the teams fighting for the first places, none other than Tottenham, will play. The Hotspurs are coming off a very good week: in the Premier League they beat tough Brighton and Hove 1-0 away, and in the UEFA Champions League they beat Frankfurt 3-2. Of course, they want to continue this winning streak.

Everton, meanwhile, will be looking to return to victory after last Matchday's 2-1 loss to Manchester United. “The Toffees” have 10 points so far, so they are currently some distance from the bottom of the table. However, they must not be neglected or they will have to fight one more season not to be relegated.

Tottenham vs Everton: Kick-Off Time

Tottenham will play against Everton for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, October 15 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (October 16)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Cameroon: 5:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 10:30 AM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Ecuador: 11:30 AM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Iran: 8:00 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Japan: 1:30 AM (October 16)

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (October 16)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (October 16)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Qatar: 7:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Senegal: 4:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (October 16)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

South Korea: 1:30 AM (October 16)

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

Tanzania: 7:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM

Tunisia: 4:30 PM

Uganda: 7:30 PM

UAE: 6:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Tottenham vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: OptusSport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Channel+Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Korea: SPOTTV ON

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sports Premier League

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

USA: Sling TV, nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO

