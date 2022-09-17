Udinese will host Inter de Milan for the Matchday 7 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

For the Matchday 7 of the 2022/2023 Serie A, Udinese will receive Inter Milan this Sunday, September 18. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting duels of Matchday 7 of Serie A. Two teams who are fighting to reach the top of the standings will face against each other. The hosts currently have 13 points, just 1 less than leaders Napoli, Atalanta and Milan. A victory could allow them to reach the top, or be leaders depending on other results.

Inter are not too far away either. They currently have 12 points, so only 2 points separate them from the top of the standings. It is a team from which much more is undoubtedly expected, despite the fact that their performances are still not so convincing. During the week they managed to recover from the defeat against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, beating Viktoria Pilsen 2-0.

Udinese vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Udinese will play against Inter for the Matchday 7 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Sunday, September 18 at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy.

Australia: 8:30 PM

Bahamas: 6:30 AM

Bangladesh: 2:30 PM

Barbados: 6:30 AM

Belize: 4:30 AM

Botswana: 12:30 PM

Brazil: 7:30 AM

Brunei: 6:30 PM

Burundi: 12:30 PM

Cameroon: 12:30 PM

Canada: 6:30 AM

Eswatini: 12:30 PM

Ethiopia: 1:30 PM

Fiji: 10:30 PM

France: 12:30 PM

Gambia: 10:30 AM

Germany: 12:30 PM

Ghana: 10:30 AM

Guyana: 6:30 AM

India: 4 PM

Ireland: 11:30 AM

Italy: 12:30 PM

Jamaica: 6:30 AM

Kenya: 1:30 PM

Lesotho: 12:30 PM

Liberia: 10:30 AM

Malawi: 12:30 PM

Malaysia: 6:30 PM

Malta: 12:30 PM

Mauritius: 12:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 AM

Namibia: 12:30 PM

Netherlands: 12:30 PM

New Zealand: 10:30 PM

Nigeria: 11:30 AM

Pakistan: 3:30 PM

Papua New Guinea: 8:30 PM

Philippines: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 11:30 AM

Rwanda: 12:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 10:30 AM

Singapore: 6:30 PM

Solomon Islands: 9:30 PM

South Africa: 12:30 PM

South Sudan: 12:30 PM

Spain: 12:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 4 PM

Sudan: 12:30 PM

Tanzania: 1:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 6:30 AM

Uganda: 1:30 PM

UK: 11:30 AM

United States: 6:30 AM (ET)

Zambia: 11:30 AM

Zimbabwe: 11:30 AM

Udinese vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Belize: ESPN North, ESPN2 Caribbean

Botswana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN2

Brunei: beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect

Burundi: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Gambia: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, Voot Select

International: bet365

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, DAZN, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mauritius: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360

South Sudan: STARZPLAY, DStv Now

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sudan: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, STARZPLAY

Eswatini: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)

Zambia: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

