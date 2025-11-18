Which teams will play the 2026 World Cup inter-confederation playoffs and when is the draw?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is starting to take shape. Only a few spots are left, with six teams now qualified for the inter-confederation playoffs as they seek one of the final tickets to the tournament.

All confederations are wrapping up their qualifiers, and 42 nations have already secured a place in the expanded 48-team World Cup. Only six tickets remain: four through UEFA’s playoffs and two through the inter-confederation playoffs.

With the expanded format, this edition’s inter-confederation playoffs will be played in a new structure. Here’s a look at how it works and which nations will compete.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which six teams will play the inter-confederation playoffs for the 2026 World Cup?

CONCACAF has confirmed its two representatives for the inter-confederation playoffs. From the three qualifying groups, the two best runners-up earned their ticket to the playoff tournament: Jamaica and Suriname.

The other four playoff spots had already been determined: (CAF) Democratic Republic of Congo, (CONMEBOL) Bolivia, (AFC) Iraq, and (OFC) New Caledonia.

Advertisement

These six teams — Jamaica, Suriname, DR Congo, Bolivia, Iraq, and New Caledonia — will compete for the two remaining World Cup berths available through the inter-confederation route. UEFA will determine the final four spots through its own playoff path.

Advertisement

see also Video: Kieran Tierney, Kenny McLean score amazing goals vs Denmark to send Scotland to 2026 World Cup

How will the inter-confederation playoffs be played?

The playoff tournament reportedly will be held in Mexico and will serve as a test event ahead of the 2026 World Cup. It will take place during the FIFA window of 23–31 March 2026, less than three months before the tournament kicks off. The draw will be held on November 20 at Zurich, Switzerland.

Advertisement

The format is as follows:

Six teams split into two brackets of three teams each.

of three teams each. Teams will be seeded based on the FIFA Men’s World Ranking .

. In each bracket, the two unseeded teams face off in a semifinal .

. The winner then plays the seeded team in the bracket final .

in the bracket . Both bracket winners qualify for the World Cup.

All matches will be single-leg knockouts. If tied after 90 minutes, 30 minutes of extra time will be played with a sixth substitution allowed; if still tied, the match goes to penalties.

Advertisement