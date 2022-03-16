The stage is set for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals after an exciting round of 16. Here, find out when is the draw for the next stage of the tournament, which teams have qualified, and when it will start.

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: When is the next UCL draw and when will the quarterfinals be played?

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League round of 16 is on the books and the road to the continental glory is reaching its crucial stages. Only eight teams remain alive and they'll know their route to the final when the next UCL draw takes place.

The latest stage of the competition has left us shocking results that included early eliminations for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have failed to advance from the last 16 for the second straight year.

With their notable abscence, it's time for other superstars to take the spotlight and fight for the ultimate glory. Here, find out when is the draw for the Champions League quarterfinals, which will also set up the bracket for the road to the grand final at the Stade de France in Paris.

When is the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw?

The draw for the quarterfinals of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League will take place on Friday, March 18, at 7:00 AM (ET) at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The draw will also set up the bracket for the semis and will determine the 'hosts' of the final for 'procedural' reasons.

Which teams have qualified for the 2021-22 Champions League quarterfinals?

Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Benfica (Portugal)

Chelsea (England)

Liverpool (England)

Manchester City (England)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Villarreal (Spain)

How do the Champions League quarterfinals draw work?

The upcoming UCL draw will not only decide the quarterfinal ties but it will also set the bracket for the next rounds of the competition, meaning that teams will be able to imagine what their route could be.

The most notable thing about this draw is that any team can be drawn against another side. There are no seedings or country protection, so teams from the same association can face off from this stage onwards.

When will the Champions League quarterfinals be played?

The first legs of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals will be played on April 5 and 6, while the return legs will take place the following week, on April 12 and 13. These are the dates for the next rounds of the tournament:

Quarterfinals

First legs: April 5 and 6.

Second legs: April 12 and 13.

Semifinals

First legs: April 26 and 27.

Second legs: May 3 and 4.

Final

Saturday, May 28 at Stade de France, Paris.