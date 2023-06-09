The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final is finally upon us. Manchester City and Inter Milan will face off in the biggest game of the season, aiming to lift Europe’s most prestigious trophy in Istambul. Of course, the final will have a match ball tailored for the occasion.

Dubbed the “UCL Pro Ball Istanbul“, the ball created by Adidas celebrates not only the city that will host the highly anticipated game, but also pays tribute to its illustrious soccer culture and history.

The UCL Pro Ball Istanbul, uniquely crafted with a royal blue background and ornamented with gold and silver icons, takes inspiration from the colours of the ball used in the unforgettable UEFA Champions League final of 2004/05, also held in the Turkish capital.

A look into the 2023 Champions League final’s official match ball

The gold details represent the rich history and culture of the city, while the silver markings are a testament to the esteemed Champions League trophy.

Adopting the renowned seamless thermally bonded surface technology, the ball promises a flawless, smooth, and unblemished performance. This advanced engineering coupled with its standout aesthetics grants the ball an aura of exclusivity and distinction, well-suited for Europe’s biggest event.

The bespoke design is deeply inspired by Istanbul’s heritage and the legacy of football’s biggest club competition. The intricate pattern inspired by traditional Turkish art covers most of the upper, making the ball not just a tool for the game but an embodiment of artistic expression. The white stars, trimmed with a hint of orange, enclose logos that mirror the color of the football itself, symbolizing the city’s profound connection with football’s most prestigious club competition.

Adding to the charm of the ball, the UCL Pro Ball Istanbul carries the FIFA Quality Pro certification, ensuring its performance will match the high intensity of the games. Even the packaging of the ball holds an element of surprise for soccer enthusiasts, as the unboxing of the 2023 match ball is set to be an event in itself.