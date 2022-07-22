Urawa Reds and PSG will clash off on Saturday at Saitama Stadium in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Urawa Reds of Japan and Paris Saint-Germain of France will face each other in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. If you live in the US, you can tune in on FuboTV (free trial).

This will be their first overall meeting. Japan side Urawa Reds and Paris Saint-Germain of the Ligue 1 have never clashed before neither in a Club Friendly nor at any world club tournament.

The game will be played on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Saitama Stadium in Saitama, Japan. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever.

Urawa Reds vs PSG: Kick-off Time

Australia: 9:00 PM (AEST)

Botswana: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 11:00 AM

Canada: 6:00 AM (ET)

Ethiopia: 1:00 PM

Germany: 12:00 PM

Ghana: 10:00 AM

Ireland: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 1:00 PM

Mexico: 5:00 AM

Nigeria: 11:00 AM

Portugal: 11:00 AM

Russia: 1:00 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 12:00 PM

South Africa: 12:00 PM

Sudan: 12:00 PM

UK: 11:00 AM

US: 6:00 AM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 12:00 PM

Urawa Reds vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Argentina: Star+

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

US: FuboTV (free trial), CBS Sports Network

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

China: Migu