USMNT vs Panama: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

USMNT will play against Panama this Wednesday, July 12 for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.

The semifinals of the Concacaf national team tournament are set, and both teams are gearing up for a highly intense match. On one side, it will be Panama, a consistently strong team throughout the tournament. They have convincingly won all their games, except for a draw against El Salvador in the group stage. Now, they aspire to reach an historic final, but first, they must overcome one of the main title contenders.

The United States, as expected, has advanced to the semifinals despite facing tough resistance from Canada in the quarterfinals. They are considered favorites in this matchup, but they should not underestimate the Panamanian team. It’s crucial for the United States not to be overconfident and to approach the game with the necessary focus and determination.

USMNT vs Panama: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM

Croatia: 1:30 AM (July 13)

Denmark: 1:30 AM (July 13)

Germany: 1:30 AM (July 13)

Israel: 2:30 AM (July 13)

Jamaica: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (July 13)

Norway: 1:30 AM (July 13)

Panama: 6:30 PM

Poland: 1:30 AM (July 13)

Portugal: 12:30 AM (July 13)

Serbia: 1:30 AM (July 13)

Spain: 1:30 AM (July 13)

Sweden: 1:30 AM (July 13)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (July 13)

UK: 12:30 AM (July 13)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

USMNT vs Panama: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

International: YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Israel: Sports 3

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Mexico: ViX

Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Panama: ViX, Star+, ESPN North

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Spain: Movistar+, LaLiga Sports TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, Univision, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, ViX, Futbol de Primera Radio.