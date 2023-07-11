USMNT will play against Panama this Wednesday, July 12 for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.
The semifinals of the Concacaf national team tournament are set, and both teams are gearing up for a highly intense match. On one side, it will be Panama, a consistently strong team throughout the tournament. They have convincingly won all their games, except for a draw against El Salvador in the group stage. Now, they aspire to reach an historic final, but first, they must overcome one of the main title contenders.
The United States, as expected, has advanced to the semifinals despite facing tough resistance from Canada in the quarterfinals. They are considered favorites in this matchup, but they should not underestimate the Panamanian team. It’s crucial for the United States not to be overconfident and to approach the game with the necessary focus and determination.
USMNT vs Panama: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Canada: 7:30 PM
Croatia: 1:30 AM (July 13)
Denmark: 1:30 AM (July 13)
Germany: 1:30 AM (July 13)
Israel: 2:30 AM (July 13)
Jamaica: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 AM (July 13)
Norway: 1:30 AM (July 13)
Panama: 6:30 PM
Poland: 1:30 AM (July 13)
Portugal: 12:30 AM (July 13)
Serbia: 1:30 AM (July 13)
Spain: 1:30 AM (July 13)
Sweden: 1:30 AM (July 13)
Switzerland: 1:30 AM (July 13)
UK: 12:30 AM (July 13)
United States: 7:30 PM (ET)
USMNT vs Panama: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
International: YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Israel: Sports 3
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Mexico: ViX
Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1
Panama: ViX, Star+, ESPN North
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Spain: Movistar+, LaLiga Sports TV
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, Univision, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, ViX, Futbol de Primera Radio.