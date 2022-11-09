The USWNT and Germany will clash on Thursday at the DRV PNK Stadium in the 2022 International Friendly. Find out here when, where and at what time the game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

The United States will face Germany at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale in an International Friendly 2022 on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this unique women's International soccer match or live stream free in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 14th overall meeting. There are no surprises here as the United States women’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on eight occasions so far. Germany have won twice so far, and the three remaining matches have ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on March 1st, 2018, when the Stars and Stripes won against Germany 1-0 in a Women’s Four Nations Tournament. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 International Friendly.

USWNT vs Germany: Kick-off Time

USWNT vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Brunei: Astro Go

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5

United States: fuboTV (free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1