The USWNT and Mexico will clash on Monday at the Estadio Universitario on Matchday 3 of the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship. Check out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

The United States will face Mexico at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza on Matchday 3 of the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship onMonday, July 11, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group A soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

This will be their 22nd overall meeting. There are no surprises here as the United States women’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 19 occasions so far; Mexico have grabbed only two wins to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on July 5, 2021, when the Stars and Stripes torpedoed La Tri with a final result of 4-0 in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

USWNT vs Mexico: Match Information

Date: Monday, July 11, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Universitario, San Nicolas de los Garza

Live Stream: Paramount+ (free trial)

USWNT vs Mexico: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

USWNT vs Mexico: Storylines

USWNT currently sit on top of Group A with six points won in two matches so far. On the other hand, Mexico are placed thre positions below them, in last place on the Group A table with no points after two games played.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to September 7, 2003, when USWNT cruised past Mexico with a final result of 5-0 in an International Friendly. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will take the three points from Matchday 2.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free USWNT vs Mexico in the U.S.

The 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Group A Matchday 3 game between USWNT and Mexico, to be played on Monday at the Estadio Universitario, will be broadcast on Paramount+ (free trial) in the United States. Other options are ViX.

USWNT vs Mexico: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of USWNT. Caliente see them as the firm favorites to grab another win in the tournament and they have given them -5000 odds. Mexico, meanwhile, have a whopping +4000 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +1400 payout.

Caliente USWNT -5000 Tie +1400 Mexico +4000

* Odds via Caliente