Where to watch Venezuela vs Colombia live in the USA: CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Venezuela take on Colombia on Matchday 18 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Venezuela vs Colombia online in the US on Fanatiz USA]

One of the most intriguing matchups in the final round of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers features Colombia against Venezuela, as the last playoff spot remains up for grabs. Colombia enter the clash having already secured direct qualification, so their focus will be on honoring the fixture and maintaining momentum.

Venezuela, on the other hand, still has everything to play for—claiming a win would guarantee seventh place and a shot at the intercontinental playoff, while any other outcome would leave their fate hanging on the result of the Bolivia–Brazil game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Venezuela vs Colombia match be played?

Venezuela receive Colombia this Tuesday, September 9, for Matchday 18 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Jefferson Savarino of Venezuela – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Advertisement

Venezuela vs Colombia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

see also Colombia qualify for 2026 World Cup: Which other teams have already secured a spot?

How to watch Venezuela vs Colombia in the USA

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Venezuela and Colombia will be available for viewers in the USA via Fanatiz USA.