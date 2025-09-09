Venezuela vs Colombia: Lineups for Matchday 18 of Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today

Following a recent defeat to Argentina, Venezuela‘s path to a playoff spot has become more challenging. Nonetheless, they remain in control of their destiny and must secure a win in today’s World Cup Qualifiers game against Colombia. La Vinotinto face a formidable task, having gone a decade without a victory over their rivals, Los Cafeteros. Given the intense rivalry between these teams, fans can anticipate a fiercely competitive match.

Colombia, overcoming a string of poor performances, clinched their spot in the 2026 World Cup with a decisive victory over Bolivia. Yet, this triumph does not diminish their determination to defeat La Vinotinto, as they aim to conclude the qualifiers on a high note. Furthermore, securing another victory would bolster head coach Nestor Lorenzo’s standing, which fans have recently scrutinized.

Despite suffering two straight losses, Venezuela field a formidable squad capable of putting up a strong fight. With Salomon Rondon, Josef Martinez, and Jefferson Savarino at the helm, the team has transformed the Maturin stadium into a stronghold, remaining unbeaten in several matches. This quest for victory heightens the potential for an intense showdown.

Venezuela predicted lineup vs Colombia

Venezuela head into the crucial match against Colombia with a fully fit squad, free from injuries or suspensions. Consequently, head coach Fernando Batista is unlikely to make significant changes to his starting lineup. This stability sets the stage for Salomon Rondon and Jefferson Savarino to shine on offense as they aim to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Considering this, La Vinotinto could play as follows in their last 2026 qualifiers game: Rafael Romo; Jon Aramburu, Nahuel Ferraresi, Wilker Angel, Christian Makoun; Tomas Rincon, Cristian Casseres; Eduard Bello, Jefferson Savarino, Miguel Navarro; Salomon Rondon.

Colombia predicted lineup vs Venezuela

Ahead of the final game of the qualifiers, Colombia will once again be able to count with Daniel Muñoz and Kevin Castaño, who missed the last game due to accumulated yellow cards. With this in mind, head coach Nestor Lorenzo may opt for some lineup adjustments, possibly introducing Juan Fernando Quintero and Luis Suárez. Despite these potential changes, the team’s current top scorer, Luis Diaz, is expected to remain in the starting lineup against Venezuela.

With this in mind, Colombia could lineup as follows: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios; Jhon Arias, Juan Fernando Quintero, Luis Diaz; Luis Suarez.