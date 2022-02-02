Argentina defeated Colombia in Conmebol World Cup qualifying and the Aston Villa goalkeeper was up to his old tricks again.

Argentina has a lot to celebrate, they are on an amazing unbeaten run of 29 games and are going to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Last night, Argentina without mega star Lionel Messi defeated a deflated Colombian side 1-0 on a Lautaro Martínez goal, Lionel Scaloni’s side remains second in qualification.

For Colombia it was a difficult defeat to swallow as Los Cafeteros have not scored a goal in 10 hours of game time in qualification. The result leaves Colombia on the outside looking in with two games remaining.

At the end of the match Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas spoke in a post-game interview when Emiliano Martinez was seen in the background hoisting the Copa America to the fans and “video bombed” Vargas during his interview.

Emiliano Martinez up to his old tricks against Colombia

It is not the first time Emiliano Martinez has stood up Colombia, back in the Copa America “El Dibu” trash talked during the penalty kick shootout which Argentina won. In the Premier League Emiliano Martinez has danced around the net on occasion.

Aston Villa fans were made aware of the antics and took to social media to express their love for their goalkeeper, "Not enough words in the dictionary to describe my love for that man” was one of the tweets by fans.