In a shocking set of events which resulted in the suspension of a UEFA Champions League qualifier between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb, 98 fans were arrested, and one was killed in a clash between supporters.

The match which was set to take place at AEK’s OPAP Arena on Tuesday, where a 29-year-old AEK fan was stabbed several times and many more were injured according to CNN. Other news sources are reporting that a child was hit in the head by a rock thrown between supporters.

The match was set to take place on Tuesday, but on Monday supporters from both sides gathered near the stadium and began fighting, even using makeshift explosives.

AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb suspended

Now with the match officially suspended, Dinamo Zagreb issued a statement: ‘GNK Dinamo strongly condemns the riots that took place last night in Athens, in which, according to the reports of the Greek police and Greek and Croatian media, rioters from Croatia were involved in an incident with fans of the Greek football club AEK.

‘Such events are not in line with the values and ethics we promote as a club and community. We express our deep concern over this incident. Unfortunately, one person lost his life during the riots. GNK Dinamo would like to express its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.”

‘Once again, we remind and invite all Dinamo fans not to travel to the match in Greece, considering that UEFA, in agreement with the police, decided that both matches will be played without visiting fans.

‘GNK Dinamo remains committed to creating an environment in which love for sport is expressed in a positive way, through togetherness, respect and cooperation.’

UEFA’s matter to deal with the violent events was to simply move the match from one week to the other, next Wednesday, with leg two being played on Friday 18th or Saturday 19th with no away supporters.