Video: Heated brawl involving Yamal, Courtois at the end of Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Clasico

Barcelona fought until the end but it wasn’t enough to overcome the 2-1 deficit in ‘El Clasico’ against Real Madrid. It simply wasn’t Lamine Yamal’s night, as he failed to get one past Thibaut Courtois. When the game came to an end, all the pent up tension came crashing down as the players engaged in a heated brawl.

The Spanish Clasico never fails to disappoint. After an emotion-filled showdown at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, the ‘Cules’ and ‘Merengues’ had words for each other, and officials had to intervene in order to deescalate the situation.

Clearly, Yamal’s comments during the week didn’t go unnoticed by the star-studded squad from Spain’s capital. When referee Cesar Soto Grado blew the final whistle, sealing Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over their archrivals from Catalonia, celebrations turned chaotic as both teams clashed in extra-soccer theatrics.

To the victor go the spoils

Soccer fans all across the globe have grown accustomed to Yamal’s outgoing personality. Some call it flair, others swagger, but many dislike it. When it comes to Real Madrid, their sentiment for the wonderkid’s personality is clear. Thus, as the game ended, most players on the ‘Casa Blanca’ chose to rub some salt in the 18-year-old’s wounds.

Yamal was determined not to walk off the pitch in silence, as Real Madrid secured bragging rights until both sides clash again. On that note, he was involved in candid arguments with Courtois, as well as Vinicius Jr.

Definitely a decision

Most soccer fans would argue that fighting with a goalkeeper is probably the worst decision one can make. However, in the heat of the moment, Yamal didn’t hesitate to call out Courtois, gesturing for the Belgian to meet him in the tunnel. Needless to say, the rendezvous between the two stars was not exactly for a little chit-chat.

Finally, the drama on the pitch was cancelled out. Both teams headed for their locker rooms, as Real Madrid secured a key triumph to take a five-point lead over Barcelona at the top of the La Liga standings. Barca and Madrid are scheduled to face again in May 2026, when the league title might truly be in play when the two clubs meet in Barcelona.