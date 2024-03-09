Arsenal couldn’t afford to falter at home against Brentford in Matchday 28 of the Premier League. With Liverpool and Manchester City facing each other this Sunday, the Gunners had an unbeatable opportunity to possibly take the top spot on the standings.
Before the game, Arsenal was two points behind the Reds and had one point less than Pep Guardiola’s team. The pressure is enormous for Mikel Arteta because the club hasn’t won the Premier League in two decades.
With four minutes left, Arsenal had no answers and it seemed like Brentford would secure a 1-1 draw at Emirates Stadium. However, a header from Kai Havertz could set the Gunners on course for the title.
