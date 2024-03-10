Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp met for the last time at Anfield in a crucial clash for the 2023-2024 Premier League between Liverpool and Manchester City. The winner of the match would secure the top spot in the standings with only 10 games left to play.

The first half-hour of the game was intense under the rain in a scenario of maximum pressure after Arsenal’s victory against Brentford, which temporarily gave the Gunners the lead. It is an impressive race among three historic clubs for the title.

In the 23rd minute, Manchester City pulled off a brilliantly orchestrated gem from Pep Guardiola’s playbook. Kevin De Bruyne took a corner kick that essentially became a goal-scoring pass into the box for John Stones. The substitute goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, and the entire defense were caught frozen in a wonderful tactical moment.