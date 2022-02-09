Villarreal and Real Madrid will clash off at Estadio de la Ceramica in the 24th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Villarreal are set to come up against Real Madrid at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal on the Matchday 24 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 44th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 24 occasions so far; Villarreal have grabbed a triumph just four times to this day, and a great number of even 15 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 25, 2021, and it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 24 game between Villarreal and Real Madrid will be played on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid for La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Villarreal and Real Madrid on the 24th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.