Neymar reportedly reaches an agreement with Santos and could return to Brazilian soccer

Neymar is reportedly set to make his highly anticipated return to Santos in early 2025. The Brazilian star would leave Al Hilal in the final stages of his contract to once again don the jersey of the club where his professional journey began.

According to Diário do Peixe, a Brazilian outlet dedicated to Santos news, Neymar will play for the team until midyear as Santos celebrates its return to the Brasileirão after spending a season in the Série B.

The outlet also reported that Santos president Marcelo Teixeira, general manager Pedro Martins, and Neymar’s representatives finalized the financial terms of the deal on Saturday. This agreement includes a shared payment plan between Santos and Al Hilal to cover Neymar’s salary during the six-month stint.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This move marks a historic milestone for Santos, the club where Pele once shined. For the first time in its history, the team was relegated to Brazil’s second division, but its promotion back to the top tier now coincides with the return of one of its most celebrated icons.

Neymar during a 2010 match between Santos and Cruzeiro. (IMAGO / Fotoarena)

Advertisement

Neymar returns to Santos after nearly 12 years

Neymar last wore the Santos jersey in 2013 before making his high-profile transfer to Barcelona. The Spanish giants paid €88 million for the rising star, pairing him with Lionel Messi in one of the most iconic attacking duos in soccer history. While the transfer injected much-needed funds into Santos, fans were heartbroken to see their prodigy leave.

Advertisement

see also Report: Neymar's replacement at Al Hilal could be a Real Madrid superstar

During his five seasons with Santos, Neymar played 225 matches, scored 136 goals, and provided 69 assists. He helped the club secure a Copa do Brasil title, a Copa Libertadores trophy, and a Recopa Sudamericana.

Advertisement

Neymar’s challenging time at Al Hilal

Neymar’s tenure at Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League was far from ideal. After his blockbuster transfer, the Brazilian international suffered a devastating ACL and meniscus injury during a World Cup Qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023, cutting his season short.

During his limited time with Al Hilal, Neymar managed just seven appearances, tallying one goal and three assists. His injury and struggles to adapt left many wondering if a return to Brazil was on the horizon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The desire to return proved crucial

Neymar’s wish to play for Santos again was reportedly pivotal in securing the deal, even as other clubs like MLS’s Chicago Fire made significant offers for the Brazilian superstar. As he prepares to return to Brazil, Neymar brings hope and excitement to Santos fans eager to see one of their greatest players back on the pitch.