Al Ta’ee will play against Al Nassr for Matchday 27 of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL). Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

Al-Nassr‘s season is far from being the one dreamed by the fans after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to the team. It was thought that with the help of the Portuguese star, they would win all the titles they were playing at the time, something that unfortunately has not happened for them, bringing various criticisms against CR7.

The 2022/2023 King Cup was in the hands of Al Hilal, and now in the Saudi Pro League the situation is very unfavorable: with 3 Matchdays to go, Al Ittihad lead by 5 points. Al-Nassr need the victory to continue with their chances and for this they must beat Al Ta’ee, a team that is 7th and is no longer fighting for a specific objective.

When will Al Ta’ee vs Al-Nassr be played?

The game for the Matchday 27 of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL) between Al Ta’ee and Al-Nassr will be played at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium this Tuesday, May 16 at 2:30 PM (ET).

Al Ta’ee vs Al-Nassr: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV channel to watch Al Ta’ee vs Al-Nassr

This Matchday 27 game of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL) between Al Ta’ee and Al-Nassr will be broadcast all over the world (except Saudi Arabia) on YouTube, Shahid.