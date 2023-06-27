Watch Athletico Paranaense vs Alianza Lima online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Athletico Paranaense and Alianza Lima meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Ligga Arena in Curitiba. The home team is very close to playing in the knockout stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Athletico Paranaense vs Alianza Lima online free in the US on Fubo]

Alianza Lima lost a recent game against Atletico Mineiro 0-1, that was the only June loss for them, and the last time they won a game was on April 20, 2-1 against Abril.

Athletico Paranaense are dominating the group standings with a winning record of 5-3-1 and 10 points, they won a recent game against Libertad 1-0.

When will Athletico Paranaense vs Alianza Lima be played?

Athletico Paranaense and Alianza Lima play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Tuesday, June 27 at Ligga Arena in Curitiba. The visitors are unlikely to win this game but anything could happen.

Athletico Paranaense vs Alianza Lima: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Alianza Lima in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Athletico Paranaense and Alianza Lima at the Ligga Arena in Curitiba on Tuesday, June 27, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.